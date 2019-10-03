Alabama National Fair hits town Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair will kick off in Montgomery on Friday.
The fair will run from Oct. 4 through Oct. 14 at the Garrett Coliseum, and opening day admission is $10. All military personnel will get in free with proper I.D.
Friday will also be WSFA 12 News Day, and our crews will be live at the fair throughout our evening shows. We will be there again Monday to salute the agriculture influences at the fair.
For a full schedule of events at the fair this year, visit this link.
