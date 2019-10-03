Alabaster student surprised with Magic Moments trip to Disney

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Huge smiles and hugs Thursday when 10-year-old Kayleigh was surprised with the news she is going to Disney World on behalf of Magic Moments.
The surprise happened in the gym at Thompson High School.
The Future Teachers of Alabama chapter at Thompson, led by teacher Suzanne Clemons, were behind the fundraising to make Kayleigh's wish come true.
Kayleigh, who has a brain tumor, is also a student in Alabaster City Schools.
When Kayleigh’s mother applied for her magic moment, she said, “Kayleigh loves her family and enjoys every chance she gets to have fun and go places.”
Thompson students and the FTA club presented the trip during a volleyball game.
