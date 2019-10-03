Annual Montgomery job fair open until 2 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News and the City of Montgomery have partnered with the Alabama Department of Labor’s annual job fair Thursday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.
Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with potential employers until 2 p.m. More than 60 companies are at Thursday’s job fair offering employment, including opportunities for those with disabilities, as well as braille assistance for the blind.
Gov. Kay Ivey and others spoke Thursday morning ahead of the opening of the job fair.
“Today we are all here to see how we can match the folks that are willing to work and want to work with these employers who are looking to hire efficient workers,” Ivey said.
This is also the third annual Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities. Ivey read a proclamation October as Disability Awareness Month for the state.
“Everyone who wants a job should be able to find a job and have a job regardless of their disability,” Ivey added.
Those attending the job fair should dress professionally, be prepared for an interview and bring a resume.
The job fair is free and open to the public.
