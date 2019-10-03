Dr. Nicole Ivey officially out as LEAD principal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery's first charter school is now operating without its principal.
LEAD Academy Board of Directors held a meeting Wednesday night addressing the termination of Dr. Nicole Ivey as the school’s principal.
"The purpose of the meeting was to approve personnel recommended by our education management organization. We took that action tonight and terminated our principal,” said LEAD Academy Board Member, Ryan Cantrell.
The meeting lasted about five minutes. Counsel for Dr. Ivey was in attendance and said that this meeting left them less than satisfied.
"Tonight was a farce,” said Litigation Staff Attorney for Alabama Education Association, Sherri Mazur.
Mazur said she feels LEAD Academy fell short of their obligation to Ivey.
“We’re extremely disappointed that LEAD academy did not provide her with due process of law,” she said. “Due process requires actually having a termination hearing and as y’all have seen tonight, that didn’t happen. We expect that a lot of information will come out over the next couple of weeks and we look forward to getting justice for Dr. Ivey.”
Earlier this week, Ivey released a statement through the AEA alleging a lack of compliance with multiple state laws by the school; LEAD board members said that isn’t true.
"We are in full compliance with state and federal laws and any compliance issues that she felt had arisen over the course of the last few months, she never brought to our attention,” Cantrell said.
Board officials said Ivey was originally asked to resign after a number of incidents were brought to their attention, and they felt it’d be best to move in a different direction.
Officials did not specify what those incidents were. The hiring process is expected to start immediately. We’ll keep you updated on any developments as we learn more.
