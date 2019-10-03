Etowah County’s ICE detention facility now “about jobs,” not money

“I look at it as more of a benefit in that you hate to see people lose jobs, and you have a local economy that appears on the verge of possibly losing jobs at Goodyear and other places, as tough as it is to get people jobs, it’s just the jobs is what it’s about right now,” Horton says. “We might have $100,000 we have to give with that money to provide those services, but that’s 49 families, 49 different groups of people that can go out and return money into revenue and through sales tax and occupational tax and various different ways. The jobs is what we do it for, and saying that, it’s worth that. Because I would hate to see 49 people lose their jobs.”