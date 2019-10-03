Faulkner returns from bye to tough road test

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles have one loss sandwiched in between two wins giving them a 2-1 record on the young season. Now, the Eagles return from their bye week with a road test to open conference play.
The Eagles will be on the road in West Palm Beach this Saturday where they will take on No. 22 Keiser University.
“An excellent football team. Undefeated, and now ranked in the Top 25 and have beaten a couple of unranked teams,” said Faulkner head football coach Tommy Wasden.
Keiser is 3-0 on the season with all three wins over ranked opponents (No. 8 Reinhardt, No. 23 Cumberland, No. 24 Dordt). They’ve scored 30-plus in two of their three wins and have two of their wins on the road.
“We’re coming up with a plan to hopefully take advantage of what we can do in some areas,” said Wasden. “Defensively, we’ve been playing really well.”
It’s the second time Faulkner is facing a ranked opponent on the road this season. Their only loss came to then No. 13 Lindsey Wilson College on Sept. 14.
Faulkner and Keiser will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday.
