Hollywood police chief releases new lip sync video

In 2018 Hepler released a video lip syncing to the song “I Can Only Imagine" and won a competition receiving $2,700. Hepler donated the award money to a charity called K9s4Cops that provides police dogs to departments that can’t afford them. Hepler’s department also received a donation of bulletproofs vests from a non-profit who was impressed by his first video. Hepler also says he’s gained a lot of fans on the social media app TikTok since the original video was released.