More record heat today, relief arrives next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Same ol', same ol'. Another day of brutal, record-breaking heat is ahead for Alabama, as temperatures surge into the 95-100 degree range again. Today will likely be the 9th consecutive day of record tying or breaking heat, which is exceptional in and of itself.
A few isolated showers or storms could develop in the late afternoon and early evening, but most will stay dry.
Expect more of the same Friday and Saturday, before our first modest cooldown on Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will slide down into the upper 80s to near 90 those two days. Then, a stronger cold front will bring a chance of light rain and even cooler air by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Relief is coming - just not as soon as we’d like.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.