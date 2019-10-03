Nick Saban: ‘It is not about winning anymore, it is about how you play’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday morning, the University of Alabama was back to No. 1 in the AP Top 25, jumping Clemson despite the Tigers winning the previous weekend.
“So it is not about winning anymore, it is about how you play,” said Bama head football coach Nick Saban. “We talk to our players every day about not buying into rankings or the outside noise, we tell them to focus on the things that can make you better as a player and what will make us better as a team.”
Five games into the season the Tide appears to be able to focus on getting better. Bama is 5-0, outscoring opponents 259-74. That is an averaging margin of victory of 37 points per game.
Bama is enjoying its first of two off weeks without a game and will next play on the road October 12 against Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m.
