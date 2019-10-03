Nikki Haley’s Faulkner Benefit Dinner speech to be live streamed on WSFA.COM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nikki Haley, the former governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is set to give the keynote address Thursday night at Faulkner University’s 2019 Benefit Dinner.
Haley was the international face and voice of the Trump administration’s priorities at the UN until stepping down from the role in late 2018. Prior to that, she served as the governor of South Carolina.
For those who cannot attend the sold-out event, Haley’s speech will be live streamed to WSFA.com and our mobile app starting at 7 p.m.
Faulkner University’s Annual Benefit Dinner is an annual event that draws sellout crowds of around 2,000 to see and hear big-name speakers. Proceeds from the dinner go to support Faulkner and student scholarships.
The last five speakers include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (2018), Donald Trump, Jr. (2017), former New York City Mayor Rudi Giuliani (2016), former NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw (2015) and neurosurgeon and future HUD Secretary Ben Carson (2014).
