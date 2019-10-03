Non-profit director will plead guilty to theft charges, conviction may not go on record

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Susan Trawick, the executive director of the Dothan-Houston County Substance Abuse Partnership, will plead guilty to stealing more than $16,000.
The thefts are not connected to the Partnership but, instead, to Trawick's role as treasurer of a homeowners association.
Her intent to plead guilty means Trawick will be considered for a pretrial diversion program that would keep a conviction off her record.
Because she has no prior convictions and due to the nature of the charges, she is a candidate for pretrial diversion. She must pay additional fees and pay restitution to the Association.
Dothan police charged Trawick in August with embezzling $16,829 from the Hidden Lake Homeowners Association.
Investigator Scott Spivey claims she spent the stolen money at several local businesses and also to make online purchases.
Because of her planned plea, a preliminary hearing scheduled Friday has been canceled.
The Substance Abuse Partnership placed Trawick on administrative leave following her arrest. Her current status with the non-profit agency is not known.
