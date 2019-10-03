1 person dies in fire at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - A deadly fire in Tuscaloosa is under investigation.
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Copper Creek Apartments in the 3400 block of 12th Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday.
Heavy smoke and fire was coming from a second story apartment when firefighters arrived. Crews found the victim in a rear bedroom.
A woman in another apartment unit heard noise and found the fire. She evacuated her children and called 9-1-1.
The fire originated in the kitchen and spread throughout the home.
