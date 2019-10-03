Suspect still sought after officer injured outside Sam’s Club

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search continues for a suspect wanted after a Montgomery police officer was injured in a scuffle at Montgomery’s Sam’s Club Wednesday evening.
One person who had been taken into custody is no longer being charged, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
MPD Capt. Regina Duckett said Thursday that investigators have since determined the person they took into custody “had no knowledge of the theft, did not enter the business or fire a weapon, and was the passenger when the vehicle fled.”
Duckett said the person is cooperating with police in their investigation, however.
The unnamed officer was confronting a theft suspect in the store’s parking lot when they got into a scuffle. A second suspect fired a weapon before the SUV fled the scene. The vehicle and initial suspect were later found at Winifred Street and Greyhound Street.
The officer was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries from the scuffle and later released. He was not shot, Duckett confirmed.
