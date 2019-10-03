Suspect still sought after officer injured outside Sam’s Club

The vehicle used to flee after at least one shot was fired while a Montgomery police officer struggled with a theft suspect. One person was taken into custody but later released without charges. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | October 3, 2019 at 12:22 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 12:29 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search continues for a suspect wanted after a Montgomery police officer was injured in a scuffle at Montgomery’s Sam’s Club Wednesday evening.

One person who had been taken into custody is no longer being charged, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

MPD Capt. Regina Duckett said Thursday that investigators have since determined the person they took into custody “had no knowledge of the theft, did not enter the business or fire a weapon, and was the passenger when the vehicle fled.”

Duckett said the person is cooperating with police in their investigation, however.

Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at the Sam's Club on Eastern Boulevard. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The unnamed officer was confronting a theft suspect in the store’s parking lot when they got into a scuffle. A second suspect fired a weapon before the SUV fled the scene. The vehicle and initial suspect were later found at Winifred Street and Greyhound Street.

The officer was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries from the scuffle and later released. He was not shot, Duckett confirmed.

A Montgomery Police Department officer was injured during a struggle with a theft suspect. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

