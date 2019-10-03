Those with disabilities find hope at governor’s jobs fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The story of Ky Porter is one of courage, resiliency and determination.
“It’s been a challenge. Sitting at home never set well with me," said Porter.
Porter is 46 years old and suffered not one but three strokes five years ago while holding down a good job with the University of Alabama. Porter uses a cane for balance.
“A year later, I ended up on dialysis," he said.
These are the very people Gov. Kay Ivey aims to help find a job as part of her annual jobs fair for people with disabilities.
“Alabamians with disabilities are the most productive and most friendly folks in our workforce," she said.
”Let’s get some people hired," said WSFA General Manager and Vice President Mark P. Bunting. WSFA was one of the sponsors of the jobs fair.
70 employers at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex. Together, they represented 2,200 jobs available.
“So today, this will be a game-changer for people looking for work," said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
Bill Adams is proof a disability shouldn’t be a hindrance to landing a good job. Adams lost his sight years ago in a car wreck. Adams has a service dog named ‘Travis’ that guides him wherever he goes.
“It’s all in the mind. You can do anything with your computer as long as you find a way to adapt to it," said Adams who works as a case manager for the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind regional office in Tuscaloosa.
The governor’s jobs fair started three years ago. First in Birmingham, followed by Huntsville and now here in Montgomery. Next year? Mobile.
In all, 1,100 turned out and Ky Porter was among them.
”I’m determined here," he said pointing to his mind.
Porter was pleased with the reception he got and is optimistic his next opportunity is just one step away.
Porter says he hopes to land a similar position he had at Alabama in the IT department.
