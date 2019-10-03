Tickets still available for concert featuring Montgomery artist

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tickets are still available for a concert at Riverwalk Stadium featuring a Montgomery native.
The 8th Annual Jamey Johnson Homecoming concert is set for Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the home of the Montgomery Biscuits. Johnson, a Grammy-nominated artist and Montgomery native, will perform along with guests including Toby Keith, Randy Houser and Lee Brice.
The concert raises money each year for the Nikki Mitchell Foundation to help fight pancreatic cancer; last year, the concert raised $421,000. Toy donations will also be accepted at the gate for the Montgomery area Marine Toys for Tots.
