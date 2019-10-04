2020 Capital City Classic canceled over scheduling issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2020 edition of the Max Capital City Classic has been canceled, according to the Montgomery Biscuits.
Biscuits General Manager Mike Murphy said a scheduling conflict with the Auburn and Alabama baseball teams was to blame.
In trying to schedule the annual matchup, organizers found that it was scheduled for the same week the Tide and Tigers were set to play each other during their SEC Schedule.
The Biscuits weren’t able to find another date that fit everyone’s schedule outside of that week, Murphy said.
2019 marked the 11th meeting of the teams on the diamond in Montgomery when a record crowd of 7,896 fans came out to watch the Tide snap a 4-straight loss skid in the series. The Tide won 6-3 over the Tigers, but the Tigers hold the upper hand with 9 of the 11 series wins.
While the teams won’t meet at Riverwalk Stadium in 2020, it shouldn’t be an end to the annual Iron Bowl of baseball in Montgomery. The Biscuits are working with both teams to secure dates for the game in future years.
