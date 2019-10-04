Clear bag policy, other security measures in place for Alabama National Fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair has returned and with it the Montgomery Police Department has released important information for attendees.
Much like area football games, MPD says the fair will have a clear bag policy. Clear bags should not exceed 12”x 6”x 12”. The Alabama National Fair’s security program will also be aided by metal detectors and bag checks at all entry gates.
MPD says the following items are prohibited:
- Weapons
- Pocket Knives
- Fireworks
- Alcoholic beverages: Intoxicated persons may be refused entrance or excluded by police.
- Drones
- Bike/skateboards/skates/hover boards
If any of these items are taken, they will not be returned. MPD says other items may be refused at the discretion of the Alabama Fair management or law enforcement.
Anyone wearing clothing or jewelry or other personal items that the fair management or law enforcement deems offensive or gang-related will not be allowed on the fairgrounds. MPD says exceptions and challenges will be determined at the discretion of fair management and law enforcement.
MPD also suggests taking a photo of your child before they enter the fair, so you can have a current picture of them in the event they get separated from you. There is a designated missing children’s area located by the police command post. Any lost child will be taken to this area to be reunited with their parents.
MPD says there will be a strong presence at the fair but stress they can’t do it without the public’s help. Please remember to park in the designated fair parking lots, lock your car doors and remove any valuables from your vehicle.
If you have any problems or concerns, locate one of the officers in the area for assistance. You can also dial 9-1-1 or 334-625-2651 to request an officer.
For more fair information, visit the Alabama National Fair website: https://alnationalfair.org/
