Colonel chooses Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Museum for promotion

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Col. William Sparrow climbed the military ranks Friday by earning his first star. Sparrow is now Brig. Gen. William Sparrow.
“I’m just enjoying it. It is such an honor to wear the uniform and serve. I’m just happy as I can be," said Sparrow.
The ceremony was held at Moton Field, a place with a special kind of connection to the American military.
“It was my choice to honor the Tuskegee Airmen who gave so much to our country," said the brigadier general.
Midway through the program, the crowded room heard from Marla Andrews by video. The remains of Andrews’ father, Capt. Lawrence Dickson, were found two years ago in Italy. The captain died in World War II in December of 1944 after his P-51 fighter plane had engine trouble and crashed. Andrews gave one of the relics found at the site to the museum- the family cross.
“As a continuation of showing his bold and courageous declaration of his faith," said one of the military speakers.
And there was the recognition of Torius Moore, a Tallassee native who aspires to be an astronaut. Moore is a triple major at Tuskegee University, the first to receive a scholarship from the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation, and the proud owner of a private pilot license.
“I was the only minority seeking pilot there," said Moore.
Moore is showing what a can-do spirit can do while the brigadier general has been earning his stripes for more than three decades. The captain displayed it in its highest form 75 years ago - giving it all up for freedom.
Dickson was on his way back from a reconnaissance mission when his engine failed.
