Faulkner University redesigns logo to reflect growth, expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University unveiled a new academic logo Thursday at its annual benefit dinner.
University officials say the new academic logo was created to showcase Faulkner’s deep Christian faith, high academic standards and campus community.
“I think this new design provides Faulkner with a distinguished crest that visually aligns with the mission and vision of Faulkner and showcases a level of prestige and academic standing we have in the community,” Gregory said. “We have a campus full of talented and professional students and professors and we want Montgomery and the rest of the country to know that.”
Campus officials say the redesigned logo not only maintains the heritage of the campus by incorporating the the E.L. Collum Rotunda’s spire but also includes other architectural features from around campus.
“We were looking for the updated logo to be a crest, something that included the architectural features found around campus that everyone, both alumni and current students could recognize and take pride in,” said Patrick Gregory, Director of University Marketing.
Leaders believes the logo will reflect the most recent growth and expansion of the university.
Faulkner’s previous logo was adopted nearly 35 years ago when the university changed its name from Alabama Christian College to Faulkner University. The logo featured a curved ‘F’ with an image of the spire atop the E.L. Collum Rotunda, one of the first buildings constructed on the Atlanta Highway Campus when it was moved from its original Ann Street location.
