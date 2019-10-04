Food for Thought 10/3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Shabu Well (2763 Bell Rd.): 100
Taco Bell (921 W. South Blvd.): 99
H20 Cafe & Market (61 Bridge St.): 99
110 Grocery & Market (15668 Vaughn Rd.): 99
Cafe Siena (5345 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Island Delight (323 Airbase Blvd.): 99
KFC (917 W. South Blvd.): 98
Bojangles (9066 Eastchase Pkwy.): 98
Wing Master (6521 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
Dairy Queen (6120 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
High Scores
Lion’s Pride Market #1 (8095 Vaughn Rd.): 87
Priority Item: mold in ice machine/soda dispensing nozzles
Cuco’s Mexican Cafe (11123-A Chantilly Pkwy.): 87
Priority Item: Chicken on warming table at improper temperature
Arby’s (871 W. South Blvd.): 90
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.