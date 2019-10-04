Greek organizations at the University of Alabama donate to fallen officer’s fund

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - What started two weeks ago with the University of Alabama parking fallen Tuscaloosa police officer Dornell Cousette’s patrol car on campus so students and others could show support, continued Thursday.
This time the school’s Greek community wanted do something for those Cousette left behind. Nearly a dozen University of Alabama fraternity and sorority members came to Tuscaloosa Police headquarters to present a gift in support of officer Dornell Cousette’s family.
“We’re just glad how the family of fraternities and sororities of the University of Alabama came together to support the family of Tuscaloosa Police Department,” said Sgt. Sebo Sanders, the President of Tuscaloosa’s Fraternal Order of Police Chapter.
More than two dozen Greek organizations at the University of Alabama helped raise more than $16,000. The Row, a Tuscaloosa-area business, made buttons to encourage folks to donate to the cause in support of this fallen police officer’s family.
“And we’re just overwhelmed with the response that we got. I think we had 26 fraternities and sororities contributing to the cause,” according to Michael Kidd.
“When you hear that devastating news of an officer losing his life in the line of duty you want to do everything you can to step up and help their families and it was really cool we all got the opportunity to do that,” UA student Brad Shaw went on to say.
A fund has been set up at a local bank in officer Cousette’s name. Anyone wishing to donate to a fund for investigator Cousette’s family can make a check payable to Donations for Officer Dornell Cousette at any Bryant Bank location.
