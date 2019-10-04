Greenville woman dies in single-vehicle crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Greenville woman.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Rachel Renee Farrington, 29, was killed when the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving left the roadway and overturned.
Cpl. Justin Vann says Farrington was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened on Alabama 106 at Butler County Road 12, one mile west of Georgiana.
