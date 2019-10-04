Hospital association says new money helps hospitals hold on

Governor Ivey is committed to exploring affordable options, which ensure that Alabamians in all 67 counties can have access to quality health care. The governor is a firm believer that bipartisan efforts are necessary to finding solutions for Alabama’s toughest challenges. She continues to have discussions with members on both sides of the aisle and says that all options remain on the table. This $78 million is fiscally responsible and helps meet the needs of Alabamians in our rural communities.

Gov. Kay Ivey's Office