Kid Rock added to list of performers for Jamey Johnson concert

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s been a late addition to this weekend’s 8th annual Jamey Johnson Homecoming concert at Riverwalk Stadium Sunday.
Montgomery Biscuits General Manager Mike Murphy says Kid Rock has been added to the long list of country music performers. Kid Rock joins a lineup that includes Jamey Johnson, Toby Keith, Randy Houser, Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann.
The concert raises money each year for the Nikki Mitchell Foundation to help fight pancreatic cancer; last year, the concert raised $421,000. Toy donations will also be accepted at the gate for the Montgomery area Marine Toys for Tots.
The 8th Annual Jamey Johnson Homecoming concert is set for 7 p.m.
Murphy also said remaining tickets are limited. To purchase tickets, visit this link or buy them in person at the Montgomery Biscuits box office.
