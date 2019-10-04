Montgomery laying out first comprehensive city plan since 1963

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery hasn’t embarked on a comprehensive plan for its future since John F. Kennedy was president. A lot has changed since 1963. Montgomery has expanded by 132 square miles and is home to 65,000 more residents.
To be clear, there have been numerous neighborhood and special interest plans done in the decades since. But a long-term, citywide roadmap hasn’t been the priority, until now. It’s called Envision Montgomery 2040.
Over the last 15 months, a committee has been crafting the blueprints for the city’s future. It’s gathered input from more than 1,000 residents. Now, it’s time to present the draft plan to the city and its citizens.
The Envision Montgomery 2040 Steering Committee will present the draft from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 16 at City Hall. Those who attend can give feedback following a presentation by Mayor Todd Strange and city planners. Those who attend are asked to register for the event at www.envisionmontgomery2040.com or by calling 334-625-2218.
So what will the plan include? The City says it will address things like future land use, community design, mobility, open space and recreation areas, cultural and historical resources, infrastructure, and economic development.
Attendees will play a role in deciding the priorities. Each person will vote for his or her “Top 10” action recommendations from a presentation that has more than 100 proposals. The feedback will be used by the team to develop the city’s priority action list. Afterward, the presentation posters will travel to the city’s nine council districts for residents to add more feedback.
“We see the Comprehensive Plan as one more positive step to improving quality of life and quality of place that will lead to greater prosperity throughout our community,” Mayor Strange said. "Building bridges to unite our residents, businesses and other stakeholders creates a common ‘playbook’ to ensure we’re making more aligned, strategic and catalytic investments in the community."
“A comprehensive plan is the broadest policy document a city can create,” added City Planning Director Robert Smith. “Using plain language, it describes where we are, how we got there, and where we all want to go.”
After gathering feedback, the final plan will be developed and presented to the Montgomery City Council for adoption at some point in the future.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.