Visibility 'very low and dangerous’ due to multiple I-85 grass fires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning commuters of multiple grass fires along Interstate 85.
The fires, which stretch from mile marker 14, near the Waugh exit, into Macon County, are making for dangerous conditions. Visibility is “very low,” the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office is confirming multiple vehicle accidents in the southbound lanes as a result.
Commuters should use caution. The Alabama Department of Transporation says there are currently “moderate” delays.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.