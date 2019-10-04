Police: Man injured in Montgomery hit and run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are investigating after a man was injured in a hit and run in Montgomery Thursday.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a man was hit by a vehicle in the area of Oak and Alexander Street. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
A WSFA 12 News photographer found the scene near Fairview Avenue. We spoke with a security officer for an apartment complex nearby who said he saw two vehicles speeding in the area. The security officer said he thought the vehicles were involved in a crash until he realized the man had been hit.
“They ran him over. They knocked him about, looks like, 30 or 40 feet and they just, they kept on going. They didn’t even stop to see if he was okay or nothing,” the security officer said.
Duckett says the vehicle left the scene and has not been found at this time.
The security officer also said the lighting in the area may have contributed to the crash.
“There is a street light...that keeps flickering on and off,” the security officer said. “It’s pitch black when all of these officers’ lights aren’t here. I think someone else would have got him a second time if I had not come out here and turned the lights on my car.”
