Trial set for man charged in cold case murders, important hearing next week

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Assuming there are no delays, a man charged with the cold case murders of two Dothan teens will go on trial early next year.
46-year old Coley McCraney will be tried on Capital Murder and Rape charges beginning February 3. That trial would come 11 months after his arrest.
Ozark police charged McCraney in March, 2019, claiming DNA links him to the shootings of 17-year old high school students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. Those girls died in 1999.
Beasley had also been sexually assaulted.
There will be several hearings before McCraney's trial begins, the first is scheduled Monday of next week.
That's when Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore will decide what potential evidence will be made available to McCraney's defense team.
Alabama law requires they have access to all evidence prosecutors plan to use at trial.
Attorneys Andrew Scarbrough and David Harrison, who represent McCraney, have filed more than a dozen motions, some of them far-reaching.
District Attorney Kirke Adams will likely argue some lack relevance.
McCraney, if convicted as charged, would receive either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
