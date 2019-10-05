Breast cancer survivor encourages others to join fight against disease

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sandra Sutton has been cancer free for two years.
“Sept. 27, 2017, I was in remission,” she proudly says.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. The American Cancer Society estimates 271,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease this year.
There are more than 3 million breast cancer survivors like Sutton in the United States today, and that number keeps going up thanks to awareness and research.
It's why Sutton supports events like the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.
“So many people out there that need help that can’t go for the mammograms and can afford it," she said. "But it’s needed, the research is needed, and the funding to keep that research going is needed.”
She'll have on her pink at this year's strides event in Montgomery, and she's hoping you'll join the effort, too.
“If you’re not walking for yourself, walk for someone else. Raise those funds, because it even it’s encouragement, it’s encouragement for other people to see you out there,” she said.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is Oct. 19 at the Train Shed in Downtown Montgomery.
You’ll find more information at here.
