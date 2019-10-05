Hot dry conditions outside driving the pests indoors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you seeing more bugs inside your house? If so, you’re not the only one.
The hot dry conditions outside are driving the pests indoors.
According to exterminators, any openings, like around doors or windows where the cold air inside meets with the hot air outside, causes condensation and that little bit of moisture will attract bugs.
In addition if you’re watering your lawn, that’s going to draw insects near your house.
Exterminators say they haven’t really seen a drop in call volume yet, which is unusual for this time of year.
“It’s been real steady all summer. It’s still as steady as it was in the middle of the summer. So, we have not seen any kind of fall, down tick, or anything yet,” said Clint Hester with Stark Exterminators.
