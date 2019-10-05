Nearly 9-foot gator captured in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another big alligator was spotted in Columbus overnight.
The approximately 9-foot gator was seen walking around downtown. A Columbus firefighter took a photo of the gator at 1st Avenue and 18th Street near TSYS.
A battalion chief with Columbus Fire & EMS said the Department of Natural Resources captured and relocated the gator, but he’s not sure where to. He also said there are a lot of alligators in the Chattahoochee River, but it’s rare for them to come up that far.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.