SDEC approves new bylaws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A meeting called by a majority of the State Democratic Executive Committee to adopt new bylaws happened Saturday in Montgomery.
This SDEC meeting comes after the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee gave the Alabama Democratic Party’s leadership an Oct. 5 deadline to call a meeting to vote on Bylaws that concerned SDEC members submitted.
“We adopted new bylaws that grow our caucus, make us more diverse. We increased the number of caucuses to invite and encourage more people to the table,” said SDEC member Christopher England.
The bylaws go into effect immediately.
Alabama Democratic Party chair Nancy Worley called an Oct. 12 meeting of the SDEC, a week after a deadline set by the DNC. She was not at Saturday's meeting.
SDEC members say they’re pleased with the outcome of this meeting, but there is a little confusion over whether or not they should attend the Oct. 12 meeting.
“If enough of us do not show up at the next meeting, there’s nothing stopping the SDEC from overturning all of the work that we’ve done today,” said SDEC member Matthew Brown.
But not all SDEC members are on the same page.
“As far as we’re concerned the next official meeting of the SDEC is Nov. 2. At that point, hopefully we can elect new leadership,” said SDEC member Napoleon Bracy.
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones helped round up the votes to call the meeting through a “Fix the Party” website funded by his campaign. He was not at Saturday’s meeting.
