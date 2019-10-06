After lengthy lightning delay, turnovers sting Hornets against Alcorn

The Hornets (2-3, 1-1) were off to their four-game start to a season since 2014, and were looking to improve upon that. They were entering Saturday with a lot of confidence and looking forward to Saturday’s challenge. The air was soon removed from ASU Stadium as the Braves (4-2, 3-0) jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and then a 28-0 by half.