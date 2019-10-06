After lengthy lightning delay, turnovers sting Hornets against Alcorn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State/Alcorn State game did not start well. Actually the game didn’t even start on time as it was delayed four hours due to lightning. A game slated for a 2 p.m. kick didn’t start until 6 p.m. and ended in a 35-7 Alabama State loss.
The Hornets (2-3, 1-1) were off to their four-game start to a season since 2014, and were looking to improve upon that. They were entering Saturday with a lot of confidence and looking forward to Saturday’s challenge. The air was soon removed from ASU Stadium as the Braves (4-2, 3-0) jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and then a 28-0 by half.
It also didn’t help that ASU committed five turnovers in the game.
Alcorn State opened the scoring on its second possession and then immediately forced a Hornets turnover, leading to another moments later. KHA’Darris Davis fumbled on the Alcorn State 38 and that was swiftly followed by 9-play drive ending in a Felix Harper 18-yard touchdown run.
That drive was followed by another Davis turnover in Alcorn State territory. Davis, this time, was intercepted at the 15-yard line. It would be the first of his four INTs.
Davis did have a positive highlight. He found the virtually unstoppable Michael Jefferson in the third quarter for what would go down as the only Hornets score of the game. He and Jefferson connected on a 29-yard pass-and-catch for the score. Jefferson would finish the game with five catches four 62 yards.
Another bad highlight: this is ASU’s final home game until the Labor Day Classic. They now have five-straight road games ahead, four-straight against SWAC conference opponents. They kick off that road schedule against Jackson State next Saturday. That game will kick at 2 p.m.
