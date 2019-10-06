Body found in Smith Lake during search for Kelsey Starling

SMITH LAKE, Ala. (WSFA) - According to a spokesperson for the group leading the search for Kelsey Starling, a body has been located in Smith Lake that could be the missing woman.
Houston County Rescue President Ashton Davis says crews are not certain the body found is Starling, but the body was found in the general area of where the boat crash Starling was involved in happened on July 4.
Davis says the body was recovered by divers late Saturday night. It has been turned over to the county coroner for DNA testing.
The body was located 160 feet below the surface using a Remotely Operated Vehicle, paid for through the fundraising efforts of the Starling family.
Davis says the underwater forests have made the search difficult, but the recent drought in the state helped in the search as the water levels were about 30 feet lower than normal.
