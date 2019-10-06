Faulkner commits 4 turnovers in conference play opening loss

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - It was not a very pretty afternoon for the Faulkner Eagles. Down in West Palm Beach, the Eagles (2-2, 0-1) turned the ball over four times in their 35-3 loss to Keiser (4-0, 1-0).
Three interceptions plagued the Eagles offense as Mason Blocker was held in check to just 131 yards passing.
Keiser’s Marques Burgess had over 200 all-purpose yards in the game. He had 139 rushing yards and 68 receiving yards to go along with two touchdowns. Seahawks quarterback Eli Mathews threw for 200 yards and three total touchdowns.
Keiser jumped out ahead 21-0 before Faulkner was able to add its only score - a 39-yard field goal - as time expired in the second quarter.
A positive from Saturday’s contest is that Faulkner was able to run the ball effectively. They picked up 197 yards on the ground.
The Eagles return home for a matchup with Webber International next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.