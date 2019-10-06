Huntingdon gets huge Homecoming win

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon head football coach Mike Turk said during homecoming week, the football team has one job: to win the homecoming football game and that’s exactly what the Hawks did. Huntingdon (2-2, 1-0) rebounded from back-to-back losses to defeat Methodist (1-2, 0-1) convincingly 48-7.
The game was delayed more than once for weather, but that didn’t slow the Hawks down any who scored 21 points in the second quarter to lead 28-0 at the half.
Homecoming king of the Hawks football team in the first half? Eric Thomas. The workhorse back scored all three of his touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of the game. He opened the scoring with a 3-yard run in the first quarter. Then, in the second, Thomas scored on a 15-yard run and a 6-yard run to put Huntingdon ahead 21-0.
Zack Self had a helping hand to put the Hawks up 28-0. Matthew Lambert threw the first of his two touchdown passes to Self, and together the two connected for a 5-yard score.
After the half, Lambert and Otis Porter made it 35-0 when the two found the end zone on a 58-yard connection.
Kobe Smith led the rushing attack for Huntingdon with 129 yards.
Turk entered Saturday wanting to stop the Monarchs’ running game and for the most part did. Methodist’s two best backs each had 43 yards and combined for just one touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter.
Huntingdon now prepares for a 1 p.m. kick next Saturday against Maryville.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.