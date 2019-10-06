Man injured in Eufaula shooting Sunday morning

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday morning.
According to a release posted on the Eufaula Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to Walding Drive at 5:53 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, a 35-year-old man was found with two gunshot wounds to his lower body.
The victim was taken to Southeast Health by Eufaula Fire/Rescue, where he received surgical treatment, police said.
Police said the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident and a suspect has been developed, with preliminary evidence indicating the incident may be domestic in nature.
