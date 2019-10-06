Opelika mayor working to increase law enforcement pay

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller is working to make the Opelika Police Department officers among the highest paid in the state.
“We have a great new facility. We have great equipment, wonderful training. We have outstanding men and women that are Opelika police officers. We’re tired of losing those police officers to other departments because of a few dollars pay," Fuller said.
It would be about a $1 million investment per year.
“We’re going to get that rate of pay, not only the starting pay for officers but then our existing officers,” Fuller said. “We want to make sure we don’t have any pay compression so a newcomer would be making almost as much as someone that’s been there for several years. So that’s something we’re concerned about.”
Fuller said this is all about keeping good people in Opelika.
“Retaining those folks and giving them another reason to stay here and want to have a career here," he said. "A career is not just a couple years. We want them to stay 25 or 30 years.”
Fuller said he still plans on working on the proposal for a few more weeks before presenting it to the city council.
