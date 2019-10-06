Teenager killed in wreck remembered as popular and athletic

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn (WAFF) - A tragic death of a high school student has left a community in grief.
Tate Tuten was a senior at Fayetteville High School. He was killed in a car crash on Saturday afternoon. His death hit the community hard. Tate was a popular teen, a football and soccer player. Tate played wide receiver and linebacker.
Fayetteville’s football team gathered Sunday afternoon to talk about the death of one of their star athletes. School officials asked the media not to disturb coaches and players in their time of grief. Students who spoke to WAFF off campus said they’re shaken up by Tate’s death.
Here are the services planned for Tate Tuten. Visitation with the family will be from 3 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, at Higgins Funeral Home.
A life celebration will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at Fayetteville First Presbyterian Church. The burial will follow in the Booneville Cemetery.
