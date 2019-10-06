Trojans drop third contest in four games after loss at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans (2-3) outscored the Missouri Tigers (4-1) 3-0 in the second half of the game. Unfortunately, that’s not all that matters as Missouri scored 42 unanswered first-half points in its 42-10 win over Troy.
If you’re looking to slay giants, you’re bound to have an off day every now and again. That’s just what happened to the Trojans Saturday. Not much went well either offensively or defensively. While only gaining 211 yards of total offense, the Trojans allowed 443 total yards of offense.
Kaleb Barker led the Trojans out to a scoring drive on their first possession of the game. After Troy was backed into a 3rd and goal from the Missouri 15, Barker threw a strike in to Khalil McClain to get the Trojans on the board first. It’s McClain’s fourth consecutive game with a score.
After that, that’s it. The rest of the first half didn’t really happen except for the fact that Missouri scored six times, so it kind of did really happen.
Troy’s had a problem with the passing game for much of the season to this point. The same continued Saturday as the half of the Tigers’ touchdowns came via the passing game.
Missouri’s Kelly Bryant was 12 for 19 with 221 yards passing and three touchdowns. Barker, after having several passing displays this season, tallied just 92 passing yards for the Trojans.
This Tigers team is greatly improved from their opening loss at Wyoming. This now marks just the second game since then that they’ve allowed double-digit points in scoring. They’ve yet to give up more than 14 points since that loss to Wyoming.
“We didn’t take advantage of some of the opportunities, missed some guys and missed a protection or two and just couldn’t get back in rhythm. Hats off to Missouri, they have a really good football team,” said Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey.
The loss marks Troy’s third loss in four games. In all three losses the Trojans have relinquished at least 42 points. In their two wins, they’ve allowed a combined 21 points.
Troy hits its second bye week of the season this upcoming week. After the bye they’ll have a Wednesday night showdown against rival South Alabama. It’ll be the Battle for the Belt at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Oct. 16. Game time is 7 p.m. and the battle will be televised on ESPN2.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.