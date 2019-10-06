Tuskegee blanked in road loss

ALBANY, Ga. (WSFA) - To say that Saturday was not Tuskegee’s day would be an understatement. The Golden Tigers (1-4, 0-2) were held to under 200 total yards in their 21-0 loss to Albany State (3-2, 2-0).
In ASU Coliseum, the Golden Rams scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters on their way to methodically beating Tuskegee.
Tracy Scott did the honors the first two times, rushing into the end zone from 4 and 6 yards out. Then, in the third quarter, Javon Wooten caught a pass from Dionte Bonneau for a 9-yard touchdown.
Tuskegee had chances to score, but missed on both field goal attempts they had in the game.
Despite running nearly 20 more plays than Albany State (64-45), Tuskegee’s time of possession was 26:15 to Albany State’s 33:45.
The Golden Tigers are right back at it next Saturday for the 84th Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic. That will kick from Columbus, Georgia, at 1 p.m.
