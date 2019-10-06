Woman ejected from vehicle, killed in crash near Troy

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Brundidge woman is dead after a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Michael Simmons, the crash happened at 2 p.m. on Pike County Road 5522, about three miles south of Troy. Contina Latollicer Baker, 43, was killed when her 2002 Nissan Xterra left the roadway and overturned.
Simmons said Baker was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.