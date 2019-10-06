Woman killed in crash near Ashford

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Ashford woman is dead after a single vehicle crash Sunday morning.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Michael Simmons, the crash happened at 1:20 a.m. on Ashford Road, two miles west of Ashford. Ashley Brooke Crane, 40, was killed when the 2011 Honda CRV she was driving left the roadway, hit a drainage culvert and overturned.
Simmons said Crane was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
