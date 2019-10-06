Woman killed in crash near Ashford

Woman killed in crash near Ashford
An Ashford woman is dead after a single vehicle crash Sunday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | October 6, 2019 at 10:51 AM CDT - Updated October 6 at 10:51 AM

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Ashford woman is dead after a single vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Michael Simmons, the crash happened at 1:20 a.m. on Ashford Road, two miles west of Ashford. Ashley Brooke Crane, 40, was killed when the 2011 Honda CRV she was driving left the roadway, hit a drainage culvert and overturned.

Simmons said Crane was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.