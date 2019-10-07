Additional charges for man accused of child sex crimes

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police have updated a case of a man charged in child sex crimes.
Officers obtained additional warrants against 24-year-old Amran Mohsen Kassim Almansoob who was previously charged in several sex crimes last month.
Officers say the investigation revealed a second female victim in Blount County.
These are the arrest warrants from both the Blount County D.A.’s office and the Jefferson County Bessemer Division.
Bessemer Division:
- Enticing a Child to Enter a Home or Vehicle for Immoral Purposes $15,000.00 Bond
Blount County:
- Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act No Bond
- Electronic Solicitation of a Child No Bond
- Enticing a Child to Enter a Home or Vehicle for Immoral Purposes No Bond
- Sexual Abuse 2nd degree No Bond
Almansoob was arrested at his house Monday morning by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.
Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues. If you have any information concerning this case, call Sergeant Daniel Lowe at 205-739-6762.
