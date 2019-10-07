2 charged in separate Montgomery robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged two men in connection to two separate robberies.
Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department says Rontavious Gaston, 26, and Mark Mann, 36, are each charged with robbery first degree.
The first robbery happened Sept. 18 in the 1100 block of Gatsby Drive. Duckett says a victim was robbed at gunpoint of his person property. The victim was not injured.
During the investigation, Gaston was developed as the suspect and taken into custody Thursday. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $150,000 bond.
The second robbery happened Saturday around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Morgan Avenue. Duckett says the victim told officers he was robbed at knife point of personal property. The victim was also struck with a metal object, causing minor injuries.
Mann was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $30,000 bond.
