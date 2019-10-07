Class Act: Using art to bring history to life

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new school year brings new challenges. For teachers and students at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School those challenges include adjusting to a different campus after theirs burned to the ground last year.
Our Class Act Teacher of the Week hopes her history lessons lead to a brighter future of lifetime learning.
BTW High School students have classes now in what used to be Hayneville Road Elementary School. These cramped quarters call for quite an adjustment. But inside, their minds can expand way beyond the walls. That’s partially due to our Class Act Teacher of the Week whom these students seem to love.
“I love my students as well. I just I just love my students, they are the so sweet. They are so great. And just to get this kind of validation as a first year teacher is just really fantastic and totally unexpected,” said Amy Hinton.
In Amy Hinton’s history class, these talented students are encouraged to use their gifts in the arts to make history come to life.
Hinton says this is a time in their life where you can make a positive impression.
“They’re approaching young adulthood and getting to decide what they want to do with their future, to see this talent that they have and how are we can help them shape it alongside academics and so that they can be on a path for success and doing what they love in life is really exciting for me.” said Hinton.
Giving these students a voice and an outlet to express themselves is a daily goal for Hinton.
One Hinton doesn’t take lightly.
“It’s really important. And teaching is something that if you ask any student, any adult, why, how did you get the job that you have? Why do you love what you do? How did you know about this, they will tell you a story about how a teacher at some point in their academic career kind of sparks that interest in them or made them believe in themselves and things that they could do,” said Hinton.
The person who nominated her says she’s one of the best teachers they’ve ever had, which is quite an accomplishment. And so is being named Class Act Teacher of the Week!
