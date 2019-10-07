Election guide: Montgomery run-off election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery will hold a run-off election for mayor and several city council seats Tuesday.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The runoff will present citizens with two options for their next mayor: Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed, who oversees the county’s elections, and businessman David Woods, who owns WCOV-TV, Montgomery’s Fox affiliate.
WSFA 12 News held a mayoral debate Sept. 26 between Woods and Reed.
There will also be runoffs for council districts 3, 5 and 6.
The city of Montgomery is going to close Washington Street between Lawrence and Perry near the Montgomery Election Center starting at 2 p.m. Monday. The street will be closed until the election ends.
WSFA 12 News will have election coverage throughout the day Tuesday and results Tuesday night.
