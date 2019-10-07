Jane Fonda visits Lowndes County, plans panel discussion at ASF

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hollywood star and activist Jane Fonda was in Lowndes County Monday morning where she saw first-hand the sewage issues that have plagued the county’s rural areas for years.
Monday night, she’s scheduled to be at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery to join other national and local activists in a conversation to bring awareness and ideas for improvement to the issues facing Lowndes County.
Fonda was in Alabama with the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice, an organization that works to improve inadequate sewage systems in rural parts of the United States. Fonda serves on the board of the organization, which was founded in 2002.
Fonda announced the group’s expansion to several rural communities throughout the U.S. Monday, including Lowndes County, where 30 percent of the county’s citizens are living below the poverty line and don’t have access to clean water.
“As the climate crisis gets worse the problems that we saw today, and that we’ll see more of this afternoon, are going to get worse," Fonda said. "And one of the things that the center is working on is to develop the technology to deal with the sewage situations in rural areas.”
Starting at 7 p.m. at ASF, Fonda will be on a panel speaking about her activism and environmental justice. Tickets are $25 dollars.
WSFA 12 News will have coverage of the discussion at 10.
