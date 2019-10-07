Man charged with leaving child in car while he shopped

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have charged a man with leaving his eight-month-old grandson inside a hot car while he shopped.
Officers say 41-year-old Jamicheal Demon Williams stayed in Sam’s for about two hours while the child sweltered.
“The child was transported to the hospital and treated for dehydration but will be alright,” Lt. Lynn Watkins told WTVY.
Williams is charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child.
Police will comment further on this case during a Monday afternoon press conference.
