Montgomery’s LEAD Academy names new principal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - LEAD Academy has named a new principal - the second in its inaugural year as Montgomery’s first public charter school.
The LEAD Academy Board voted unanimously to hire Ibrahim Lee as principal, school officials announced in a news release Monday.
According to the school, Lee has 15 years of educational experiences ranging from time as a classroom teacher inside Montgomery Public Schools to serving as the principal at Floyd Middle Magnet School. Lee most recently served as the director for the Montgomery Head Start Program.
“I am honored that the LEAD Academy Board has entrusted me with this awesome responsibility,” said Lee. “I deeply believe the power that education has to change lives. I have seen first-hand what can happen when students are excited to come to school and excited to learn. That is the culture I hope to create at LEAD Academy – a place where students know they are valued and given the opportunity to achieve at the highest level.”
More than 25 people applied for the position. LEAD Academy officials say Lee was selected for his experience in the classroom and his work with Alabama charter schools. In addition to his full time job, Lee has been serving as an appointee to the Alabama Public Charter School Commission, a volunteer position he will resign from.
Previous principal Nicole Ivey was terminated after school officials say a series of incidents were brought to their attention.
LEAD Academy is in its first year and currently teaches students in grades K-5 with plans to add more grade levels in the future.
